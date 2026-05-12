© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Themed Thursdays

Themed Thursdays

Engage your senses at this interactive touch station with materials used in cultures around the world. Visitors are invited to touch, examine, and compare natural and handmade materials, with a special focus on international textiles, spices, and fibers.

After exploring these materials, see the exhibit, We The People: The World in Our Commonwealth, to learn more about individuals and communities that have made Virginia home.

Monthly Theme:

• August: Crafting Global Rhythms

FAQ:
1. Do I need to arrive right at 10:30? - No! This is a drop-in craft event from 10:30-11:30.
2. Do I need to purchase a ticket? - This event is included with daily admission, so you do need to purchase a museum ticket, but there is no additional ticket required for the crafts.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture
$15.00
Every week through Aug 13, 2026.
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Virginia Museum of History & Culture
8043401800
guestservices@virginiahistory.org
Virginia Museum of History & Culture
428 N Arthur Ashe Blvd
Richmond, Virginia 23220