Themed Thursdays

Engage your senses at this interactive touch station with materials used in cultures around the world. Visitors are invited to touch, examine, and compare natural and handmade materials, with a special focus on international textiles, spices, and fibers.

After exploring these materials, see the exhibit, We The People: The World in Our Commonwealth, to learn more about individuals and communities that have made Virginia home.

Monthly Theme:

• August: Crafting Global Rhythms

FAQ:

1. Do I need to arrive right at 10:30? - No! This is a drop-in craft event from 10:30-11:30.

2. Do I need to purchase a ticket? - This event is included with daily admission, so you do need to purchase a museum ticket, but there is no additional ticket required for the crafts.