Think Pink Costume Party

Unleash your inner child at this over-the-top evening of costumes, cocktails, dancing, and pink everything. Whether you arrive as a pop-culture icon, a historical figure, or a creature of the night, this is your chance to show off your best costume while the museum transforms into the ultimate grown-up Halloween party.

Dance the night away with a live DJ, enjoy light bites and an open bar, strike a pose at photo opportunities throughout the museum, and compete for bragging rights in our costume contest. When you need a break from the dance floor, explore the museum’s exhibits after hours, including Barbie™: A Cultural Icon.

So grab your friends, choose your look, and prepare for a night of dancing, Halloween fun, and a whole lot of pink.

About the Event:

Event runs from 7:00 – 10:00 pm

All ticket holders must be 21+. Valid ID required for entry.

Ticket includes:

Open bar and light bites

DJ and dance floor

Costume contest

Photo booth

After-hours access to the VMHC's exhibits, including, Barbie™: A Cultural Icon