Academy Center of the Arts welcomes Three Dog Night, one of the most successful and enduring bands in popular music history. Celebrating more than six decades of chart-topping success, the legendary group is known for its signature three-part harmonies and an impressive catalog of hits, including “Joy to the World,” “One,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” and “Shambala.” With over 50 million records sold and 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits, Three Dog Night continues to captivate audiences across generations through dynamic live performances that showcase the timeless music that defined an era.