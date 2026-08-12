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Through the Eyes of a Foster Child

Through the Eyes of a Foster Child

Through the Eyes of a Foster Child Art Exhibit features artwork created by refugee youth. The exhibit is free to the public from September 1 – September 30 at Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center in Richmond.

Please join us for an opening reception on September 1 from 6-8pm.

Free admission.

Pine Camp Cultural Arts & Community Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Commonwealth Catholic Charities
804.545.6281
katie.dillon@cccofva.org
https://www.cccofva.org
Pine Camp Cultural Arts & Community Center
4901 Old Brook Rd
Richmond, Virginia 23227