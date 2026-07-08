A little slice of community Celebrating Charlottesville's tomato Harvest!

Home Gardener's competition - 6pm

Are you a proud grower of tomatoes in your yard, community garden, in a pot outside of your office? Think you've got something truly special? Enter the tomato tomato fest prized tomato competition judged by local farmer.

Bring your prized tomato to the judge's table by 6pm. Tomatoes will be judged in three Categories: Prettiest, biggest, and most delicious!

Tomato Art competition

We're partnering with NEW City Arts to have a pop-up tomato art show at bar baleno during the festival. Are you a local artist who loves tomatoes? consider submitting your art!

The show will be available to view inside bar baleno the entire festival and winners will be announced at 7pm. make sure to vote for the people's choice before then!

Tomato Justice

For decades, the Legal Aid Justice Center has organized alongside and advocated on behalf of migrant workers, from tomato pickers on the Eastern Shore to Christmas tree workers in far southwest Virginia.​​​​​​​ Come learn about their work and how you can support it!

