TSB Jazz Trio: ”Contemporary Jazz 2026“
TSB Jazz Trio: ”Contemporary Jazz 2026“
The final Amherst Java & Jazz show of the 2025-2026 season featuring Lew Taylor, piano; Larry Scott, drums; and Bob Bowen; bass
Featured music will include compositions by Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, jazz arrangements of songs by Stevie Wonder and Terence Blanchard, and according to Lew, "a few little non-traditional engaging versions of Thelonious Monk."
Second Stage | Amherst
$0-15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Amherst Glebe Arts Response
(434) 989-3215
AmherstGlebeArts@gmail.com
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second StreetAmherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com