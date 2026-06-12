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TSB Jazz Trio: ”Contemporary Jazz 2026“

TSB Jazz Trio: ”Contemporary Jazz 2026“

The final Amherst Java & Jazz show of the 2025-2026 season featuring Lew Taylor, piano; Larry Scott, drums; and Bob Bowen; bass

Featured music will include compositions by Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, jazz arrangements of songs by Stevie Wonder and Terence Blanchard, and according to Lew, "a few little non-traditional engaging versions of Thelonious Monk."

Second Stage | Amherst
$0-15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Amherst Glebe Arts Response
(434) 989-3215
AmherstGlebeArts@gmail.com
https://www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org/
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second Street
Amherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/