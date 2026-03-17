“Turn Your Garbage to Gold,” an Outdoor Workshop on Composting

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7, the Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “Turn Your Garbage to Gold,” a free outdoor workshop on composting. It will be held at the compost demonstration site in the Bread & Roses Gardens at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Ave., Charlottesville. The workshop will highlight a range of techniques for turning food scraps, yard trimmings and other compostables into the ideal soil amendment. It will also show how all households, large and small, can keep compostable waste out of landfills. Space is limited. Register at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/ to reserve a place in the class. Registration closes at 5 p.m. June 6 or when the class is full.