U.S. Constitution Day Bell Ringing Ceremony

The Colonel William Preston Chapter NSDAR is presenting a U.S. Constitution Day bell ringing program on Thursday, September 17, at Freedom Plaza, Church Avenue. In case of rain, the event will be held at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, Second Street, Roanoke. The program will begin at 3:30 pm and will be followed by a bell ringing at 4 pm. This is a celebration of the time and date church bells rang in Philadelphia announcing the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Attendees are asked to bring a bell to ring in the celebration.