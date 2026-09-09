U.S. Constitution Day Bell Ringing Ceremony
U.S. Constitution Day Bell Ringing Ceremony
The Colonel William Preston Chapter NSDAR is presenting a U.S. Constitution Day bell ringing program on Thursday, September 17, at Freedom Plaza, Church Avenue. In case of rain, the event will be held at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, Second Street, Roanoke. The program will begin at 3:30 pm and will be followed by a bell ringing at 4 pm. This is a celebration of the time and date church bells rang in Philadelphia announcing the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Attendees are asked to bring a bell to ring in the celebration.
Freedom Plaza / Greene Memorial United Methodist Church
03:30 PM - 04:15 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Colonel William Preston Chapter NSDAR
Freedom Plaza / Greene Memorial United Methodist Church
Church Avenue / Second StreetRoanoke, Virginia 24011