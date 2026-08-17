VA250 Book Series: The American Revolution at 250

What does 1776 mean to us in 2026? That’s the question historians Frank Cogliano, Nadine Zimmerli, and Nick Guyatt discuss in Highland’s final 250 Book Series program on September 23rd from 4:30 to 5:30 PM. You won’t want to miss perspectives on some of the pressing issues that these and other contributors address in the essay collection The American Revolution at 250: Twenty-Four Historians Reflect on the Founding. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is requested using the link on our website.