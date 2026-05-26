Highland will host the VA250 Mobile Museum from Thursday, July 30, through Saturday, August 1. A hands-on, interactive, and immersive “museum on wheels,” the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience titled “Out of Many, One” is housed in a quad-expandable tractor trailer that is traveling throughout Virginia and beyond. The mobile museum brings key stories of Virginia’s rich history to schools, museums, local events, fairs, and more, highlighting every region of the state.

There is no fee to access the VA250 Mobile Experience. The mobile museum will be positioned in the main Highland parking lot and will be free and accessible to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Thursday, July 30, through Saturday, August 1.

The VA250 Mobile Museum Experience at Highland is made possible by the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission. A special thanks to The Residence Inn by Marriott Charlottesville Downtown for providing overnight accommodations for the VA250 Mobile Museum team.