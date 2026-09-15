Celebrate Virginia Wine Month with the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s fifth annual Virginia Vines wine festival on Saturday, October 24th. This year’s event will feature wine selections from some of Virginia’s best wineries and vineyards, live music, food trucks, demonstrations from Marshall Scheetz of Jamestown Cooperage, and after-hours access to the museum’s newest exhibition, Barbie™: A Cultural Icon.

Tickets Include:

Free evening admission to the museum, including access to Barbie™: A Cultural Icon

Samples from participating wineries

Commemorative tasting glass

Access to live music, food concessions, and demonstrations

Featuring 5 Virginia wineries who are either owned/operated by women or have women wine makers: Common Wealth Crush Co., Rosemont Vineyards & Winery, Early Mountain Vineyards, Veritas Vineyard and Winery, and Blenheim Vineyards.