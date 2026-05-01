We The People Highlight Tour

Join the VMHC Education team for thirty-minute highlight tours of We the People: The World in Our Commonwealth. Tours are open to the public, and included with admission. Participants can meet their guide at the Kline Kar in Commonwealth Hall. Please Note: These are intended for a general adult audience. FAQs: Do I need to register for this event? Yes! Registration is required due to tour popularity. Do I need to purchase a Daily Admission Ticket? The tour is included with Daily Admission. After the tour, you will have access to all museum galleries. Can I still visit the exhibition is the tour is sold out? If the tour is sold out, you are still welcome to purchase Daily Musuem Admission and tour the exhibition on your own. What age level is this for? This is a family-friendly event, though it is geared toward adult audiences. Where does the tour start? Meet your guide by the Kline Kar in Commonwealth Hall at 11:30am.