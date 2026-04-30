Why Is “Doing History” Important?: A Conversation with Christina Shutt
Why Is “Doing History” Important?: A Conversation with Christina Shutt
How can history help us better understand ourselves and each other? Executive Director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Christina Shutt reflects on the power of history to connect human stories and enact change in the present. Highland invites you to this lively conversation on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Highland event barn. This VA250 book series event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested.
Ms. Shutt is co-author of Lincoln: The Life and Legacy that Defined a Nation in 100 Objects. Her book will be available for purchase with an opportunity to be signed by the author after the talk.
James Monroe's Highland
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
James Monroe's Highland
4342938000
info@highland.org
James Monroe's Highland
2050 James Monroe ParkwayCharlottesville, Virginia 22902