For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com About the Artist: Winston Hodges is from DC by way of Richmond, VA. He’s toured all over the east coast showcasing his southern charm and edgy wit. He has been featured on Don’t Tell Comedy’s Secret Sets, and was a Top 6 finalist on Kevin Hart’s “Funny AF” for Netflix – starting with thousands of applicants and 44 original competitors. His videos have been viewed over a combined 30 million times online. BUY TICKETS Ticket Policy: The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom! Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together. Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price. This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.