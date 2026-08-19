WNC Lagniappe's 3 Year Anniversary is Happening!

WNC Lagniappe is hosting its 3-Year Anniversary Luncheon on Friday, We support women entrepreneurs and women in leadership roles with lively guests and discussions.

August 28, 2026, at 11:45 AM at Eggspectation located at 9202 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond, VA. The featured guest is Tracy Girard of The Girard Real Estate Group.

Event Details

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Time: 11:45 AM

Location: Eggspectation, 9202 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond, VA 23235

Please Register here:

https://wnclagniappe.wildapricot.org/

*All attendees are responsible for their own dining expenses.

