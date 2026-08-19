WNC Lagniappe's 3 Year Anniversary is Happening!
WNC Lagniappe's 3 Year Anniversary is Happening!
WNC Lagniappe is hosting its 3-Year Anniversary Luncheon on Friday, We support women entrepreneurs and women in leadership roles with lively guests and discussions.
August 28, 2026, at 11:45 AM at Eggspectation located at 9202 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond, VA. The featured guest is Tracy Girard of The Girard Real Estate Group.
Event Details
Date: Friday, August 28, 2026
Time: 11:45 AM
Location: Eggspectation, 9202 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond, VA 23235
Please Register here:
https://wnclagniappe.wildapricot.org/
*All attendees are responsible for their own dining expenses.
Stony Point Fashion Park
11:45 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
WNC Lagniappe Women's Entrepreneurship Lunch Gathering
wnclagniappe@gmail.com
Stony Point Fashion Park
9200 Stony Point PkwyRichmond, Virginia 23235