Women Who Lead Panel Discussion

In celebration of the exhibition of Barbie™: A Cultural Icon, join the VMHC as we explore the multifaceted identities that Barbie® has embodied and popularized since her debut in 1959 and consider how women can use their voices, careers, and civic engagement to shape their communities and create new paths for those who follow.

Moderated by Dr. Sandra J. Peart, Dean of the Jepson School of Leadership Studies at the University of Richmond, panelists include Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Carly Fiorina.

Program Timeline:

6:00 – 7:30 pm – Panel discussion

7:30 – 8:30 pm – Reception