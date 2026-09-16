**For More Information, Visit **richmond.funnybone.com/home/ **About the Artist: ** Zainab Johnson is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. Zainab’s comedy is based on her unique point-of-view, which was shaped growing up in Harlem as one of thirteen siblings in a black Muslim family. After getting a degree in Education and Math and taking a job as a teacher, she quickly learned that she had a different calling. Zainab is currently a series regular on the Amazon Original hit series titled UPLOAD from Greg Daniels, she is one of the hosts for Netflix's show 100 HUMANS, and starred as Dr. Hanniel in the brilliantly written web series AVANT-GUARDIANS. She made her first late night stand up appearance on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, and had breakout appearances on HBO’s ALL DEF COMEDY, NBC’s LAST COMIC STANDING, and has performed at the JFL Comedy Festival in Montreal first as a "New Face of Comedy", then as one of "Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch", and most recently on the longest running JFL show "Just For The Culture". She is a paid regular at The Comedy Store, The Improv, and Laugh Factory in Los Angeles as well as the Comedy Cellar in New York City. Her first hourlong special, Hijabs Off, is now available to stream on Amazon. BUY TICKETS Ticket Policy: The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom! Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together. Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price. This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.