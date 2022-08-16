Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6

A former Virginia police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection has avoided prison time for his role in it.

Former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation, with 59 days in home confinement. Fracker had pleaded guilty to conspiring with his fellow officer to obstruct Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors did not seek prison time for Fracker, pointing to his substantial cooperation and trial testimony against former Sgt. Thomas Robertson.

Robertson was sentenced last week to more than seven years behind bars.