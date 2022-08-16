© 2022
Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT
January 6th Capitol
John Minchillo
/
AP
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

A former Virginia police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection has avoided prison time for his role in it.

Former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation, with 59 days in home confinement. Fracker had pleaded guilty to conspiring with his fellow officer to obstruct Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors did not seek prison time for Fracker, pointing to his substantial cooperation and trial testimony against former Sgt. Thomas Robertson.

Robertson was sentenced last week to more than seven years behind bars.

Tags

News Local NewsJanuary 6th
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
