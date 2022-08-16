© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Full Disclosure Briefing: The Inflation Reduction Act

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published August 16, 2022 at 2:04 AM EDT
Full Disclosure w background

We’ve all felt the sting of high inflation over the past few months. So can federal legislation slow the climb of consumer prices?

Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on one recent effort.

You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags

News Local News