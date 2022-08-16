Full Disclosure Briefing: The Inflation Reduction Act
We’ve all felt the sting of high inflation over the past few months. So can federal legislation slow the climb of consumer prices?
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on one recent effort.
You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.