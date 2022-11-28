Rep. Donald McEachin dies

Representative Donald McEachin had died after an extended battle with the effects of colorectal cancer.

U. S. House of Representatives / Rep. Donald McEachin

McEachin's office announced his death Monday evening.

He was first elected to represent Virginia's 4th District in Congress in 2016 and had just been elected to a fourth term earlier this month. McEachin was 61 years old.

In a statement, Senator Mark Warner remembered McEachin as a great leader and a great friend.

Here is the complete statement from McEachin's office:

Richmond, VA -- Tonight, Tara Rountree, Chief of Staff, released this statement after the passing of Congressman McEachin:

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.

“Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents.

“The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days.”

