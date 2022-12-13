Full Disclosure Briefing: The business side of RGGI
Virginia’s Air Pollution Control Board took another step last week toward pulling Virginia out of a Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. And while a lot of the debate has become political, there are also business considerations involved.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on some of those factors.
You can listen to Full Disclosure each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.