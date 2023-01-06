Panel that regulates utilities down to one member

The State Corporation Commission or SCC regulates insurance companies, banks, telecommunications, railroads, electric and gas utilities, so the Sierra Club’s Tim Cywinski says it’s a powerful part of state government.

“It’s supposed to be an unbiased body that makes sure that there are not some irresponsible decisions by powerful industries that end up having negative impacts on the lives of everyday Virginians,” he explains. "We have Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power. Both are monopoly utilities, which means that customers of either of these utilities can’t choose to get their power from somewhere else. They’re stuck with one.”

Normally there are three commissioners or judges on the panel, but Republicans removed one member appointed by Ralph Northam and were unable to agree on a replacement. Now, one of two remaining judges has announced her retirement, and Cywinski is concerned.

“We’re looking down the barrel of only having one person on the SCC, which essentially will cripple the agency and limit its ability to make decisions in important moments.”

The retiring judge thought having two open seats might make it easier for lawmakers to agree – Republicans choosing one and Democrats the other, but one seat involves a five-year term, while the other is good for just one year.