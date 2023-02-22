City Council fills vacant seat in Cville

Charlottesville’s city council was unanimous in choosing a new member to replace Sena Magill who resigned earlier this year – adding a second Black councilor to the group of five who govern the city. Juandiego Wade welcomed Leah Puryear, a veteran of the school board who has worked as an administrator at the University of Virginia for more than 40 years.

“I look forward to working with Leah again," he said. "We worked many years on the school board together as well as other candidates who expressed interest, because we have a lot of work to do in this city, and we looked forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work.”

Puryear spoke briefly, noting a total of 20 people had applied for the job.

“I had some very tough competition, and I was very much aware of that, but I am willing to do the work, and I’m excited to join the four gentlemen who are before me this evening, so thank you again.”

And Mayor Lloyd Snook said he hoped applicants who were not selected would consider serving the city in other ways.

“I was really impressed with the folks who applied. There are a lot of folks on this list of applicants that I hope we will see at other times in other opportunities, because there are a lot of very intelligent people who have told us they care very much about this city.” :17

Puryear’s term runs through the end of the year.