Radford University reimagine Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon' through music and dance

Radford University is performing a rock-music and modern dance rendition of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album. 48 music, dance and choral students are performing the event, including keyboardist Autumn Langlois.

“I feel like the music is timeless. If you listen to it now it relates,” Langlois said.

Dark Side of the Moon is one of the best-selling albums of all time. Fifty years after the album was released, the music still resonates with listeners, said David Rivers, associate professor of music at Radford and is orchestrating the show.

“That’s what great music does. We find something in ourselves, in the music,” Rivers said. “The music itself suggests movement, and it suggests a lot of visuals.”

The dance department choreographed dances to accompany two of the Pink Floyd songs.

“They still can connect with the music. I think it aged so well,” said James Robey, chair of Radford’s Dance Department. “And the students have been the most energetic I’ve seen them.”

One of the dance students worked alongside Robey to choreograph the dances.

Art students are also involved. They made pottery, videos and other art that will be showcased at the performance, reflecting styles from the 70s, and some of the themes from the album. Think black light posters, moons, planets and stars, and the iconic image from the album cover with the rainbow and the triangle prism.

Students at Radford will perform the entire album start to finish, March 30 and 31. Doors open at 7 pm.