FloydFest has been cancelled this summer. What's next?

On a rainy day in Floyd County, news is sinking in that FloydFest, one of the area’s biggest events has been canceled.

“I’m pretty disappointed,” said Will Griffin, mayor for the town of Floyd. “It’s one of my favorite weeks of the year.”

Griffin said economically, vendors and business owners will take a big hit. One of them is Amelia Ammann, who’s been coming to the festival for years and did well at last year’s FloydFest, reading tarot cards.

“It is an economic hit for me. Quite a big one, to be honest with you.”

Ammann wears heart-shaped glasses and tears up as she’s talking. “I was really, really shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Ammann said.

According to organizers, FloydFest has an annual economic impact to the area of $4 million. The music festival draws thousands of visitors from dozens of countries and states.

For years, FloydFest was held in neighboring Patrick County, but organizers acquired land to move it to Floyd County.

However, they didn’t complete the process with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for necessary permits to develop the land. A spokesperson for DEQ said they’ll have to sign off on a Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit, as well as an approved Stormwater Plan, before any construction on the property can resume.

Organizers of FloydFest say they are working with DEQ to finalize all necessary permits, and are hopeful the festival will take place in summer 2024.

