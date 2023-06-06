© 2023
Full Disclosure Briefing: Virginia says you're hired, no degree required

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Last week, Glenn Youngkin announced that beginning July 1st, state agencies will no longer require degrees, or give preference to those who have them, from job candidates for 90% of state jobs.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure”, and Craig Wright talk about the implications for potential employees – as well as colleges that are already experiencing dwindling enrollments.

You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

