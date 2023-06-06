Full Disclosure Briefing: Virginia says you're hired, no degree required
Last week, Glenn Youngkin announced that beginning July 1st, state agencies will no longer require degrees, or give preference to those who have them, from job candidates for 90% of state jobs.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure”, and Craig Wright talk about the implications for potential employees – as well as colleges that are already experiencing dwindling enrollments.
