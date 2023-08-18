August 19 is International Geocaching Day

At its core, geocaching is a game of hide and seek.

Pete Eshelman, of Roanoke Outside Foundation describes it this way: “It is a high-tech treasure hunt!”

Eshelman continues, “People will hide what are called caches. These caches can take the form of everything from a little tupperware box to – they’ve gotten very sophisticated now – they can look like part of a tree stump or a rock.”

Once the caches are hidden, the hunt begins. An app provides the details for seeking them out.

Eshelman says anyone can participate, “People that hide these caches will upload coordinates onto there. So, if you download that free app to your phone or a computer, you can zero in on where you’re going to go.”

Caches can vary widely in size and content – but most have a logbook to sign. The app also allows you to keep a tally of the caches you’ve found – as well as earning virtual badges for your accomplishments.

Eshelman says Geocaching adds a new dimension to recreational activities, “It’s a great way to experience everything that’s right here in your own backyard as a community, get some healthy exercise when you’re out there. Go out there with your kids – go out there with you friends, and you’re going to have a guaranteed good time.”

There are over 13,000 caches hidden across Virginia – and an astounding 3 million caches hidden worldwide. And since 2011, geocachers have dedicated the third Saturday of August as International Geocaching Day. Finding a cache on the holiday will earn you a special virtual badge.

