Hundreds of creepy, crawly and flying insects on display at Saturday's 'BugFest'

Hundreds of creepy, crawly and flying insects will be on view at the annual Hokie BugFest Saturday, Oct. 7 in Blacksburg. 7,000 people attended the event last year.

Virginia Tech has one of the largest collections of live bugs on the east coast. The University is teaming up with museums, zoos and other organizations to showcase more than 40 interactive exhibits.

Famed entomologist Dan Capps will bring his collection of hundreds of pinned insects from all over the world.

“And he’s bringing specimens that you would not see in the United States, very large walking sticks, moths, beetles that are the size of your hand,” said Stephanie Blevins, who works in the entomology department at Virginia Tech. Her colleague Dana Beegle pointed out that no matter how you feel about bugs, they support life as we know it on our planet. From pollinators to bugs that feed birds.

“The vast majority of insects are actually beneficial,” Beegle said.

There will be some safe bugs available for people to touch and even hold. There will also be bugs with less-safe reputations. like tarantulas and scorpions, kept inside a glass cage, for people to see.

BugFest is not just for kids. Anyone with an interest in gardening and protecting native plants and animals can learn about recent research and technological advances.

“And there’s certainly lots of things for kids and families,” Beegle said. “But if you’re coming as an adult, with an interest in entomology, you’re gonna find a ton of things.”

BugFest is Saturday 10-3 on Virginia Tech’s campus in Squires Student Center, with a special preopening from 9-10 for anyone with special needs, including sensory issues.