Full Disclosure Briefing: Financial recovery from pandemic a slow process for hospitals and healthcare systems
When the COVID pandemic hit, hospitals and healthcare systems were forced to quickly mobilize – putting their normal business practices on hold to address the crisis.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about the lingering financial impact as hospitals across Virginia – and the country – continue to recover.
You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.