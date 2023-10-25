How prevalent is Sunday voting in Virginia?

This weekend, many jurisdictions across Virginia will have voting on Sunday. But, not every jurisdiction will be participating in souls to the polls.

Every jurisdiction in Virginia is required to offer voting for two Saturdays before Election Day. But, Sunday is a different story. Registrars are allowed to schedule Sunday hours, but they're not required to.

Delegate Cliff Hayes says he's disappointed that elections officials in Chesapeake did not schedule Sunday voting this year.

"I just think we need to do everything we can to allow people to take the soles – s-o-l-e-s – as well as their s-o-u-l-s to the polls and vote," says Hayes.

House Democratic Leader Don Scott says he can understand smaller jurisdictions that are strapped for cash not having the resources to offer Sunday voting. But, he says that does not explain Virginia's largest city, Virginia Beach, opting against Sunday voting this year even though they had it for the previous two years.

"Hopefully they will have a change and if not then we’re going to have to legislate it because I think there's going to be strong consideration for that legislation and I'll be supporting that legislation," Scott says. "That we mandate at least certain jurisdictions or certain sizes to have an opportunity for folks to vote on Sunday."

Sunday voting is still new in Virginia. Back in 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation that allowed Sunday voting for the first time in the campaign where Glenn Youngkin was elected governor.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.