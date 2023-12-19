© 2023
OSIG report: Software malfunctions and poor communication led to voter roll purge earlier this year

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST
FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2022.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2022.

Virginia’s Inspector General has determined a software malfunction and poor communication between state agencies led to thousands of voters losing their eligibility earlier this year.

That determination was outlined in a letter from the IG’s office to the Youngkin administration – obtained by Radio IQ.

The IG found the issue stemmed from the interaction between a computer database from the Virginia State Police and the state’s Department of Elections.

Both agencies incorrectly treated probation violations as new felonies.

State Police and the Department of Elections expect to have the outdated systems replaced by the summer of 2025, which is one of the IG's recommendations.
Nick Gilmore
Nick Gilmore is a meteorologist, news producer and reporter/anchor for RADIO IQ.
