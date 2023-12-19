OSIG report: Software malfunctions and poor communication led to voter roll purge earlier this year

Virginia’s Inspector General has determined a software malfunction and poor communication between state agencies led to thousands of voters losing their eligibility earlier this year.

That determination was outlined in a letter from the IG’s office to the Youngkin administration – obtained by Radio IQ.

The IG found the issue stemmed from the interaction between a computer database from the Virginia State Police and the state’s Department of Elections.

Both agencies incorrectly treated probation violations as new felonies.

State Police and the Department of Elections expect to have the outdated systems replaced by the summer of 2025, which is one of the IG's recommendations.