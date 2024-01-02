Veterinary students learn ancient art of acupuncture

As an alternative to traditional pain medication, some people are turning to things like yoga, physical therapy and acupuncture. Even some horses and dogs respond well to the medical practice.

Becky Funk is an instructor at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and teaches acupuncture to veterinary students.

“A lot of students are really excited about it,” Funk said. “They recognize that acupuncture is becoming really more popular both in human and in animal medicine.”

Acupuncture is a traditional form of medicine that was developed 2,000 years ago in China and gained popularity in the United States during the 1970s.

There are some studies that show acupuncture interacts with the brain, but Funk said there isn’t enough scientific research yet to support how or why it works.

Yet, she has seen its impact. Some horses refuse acupuncture needles, while others are willing and show noticeable improvements after a few sessions.

“A lot of what I’ve used it for has been pain,” Funk said. “Back pain in the horse can be challenging to treat. Because it doesn’t respond very well to our traditional pain medications.”

She’s also treated horses with nerve dysfunctions or other medical issues. Dogs also can benefit from acupuncture, especially as part of a rehabilitation program after suffering a back or neurological injury.

“My favorite part of acupuncture is how it explains things that are hard to explain from a Western standpoint,” Funk said. “And so, I think some of my belief comes from seeing that in action.”

The classes Funk teachers are introductory courses in acupuncture medicine. If students want to practice on animals professionally, they must go on to receive further certification.

