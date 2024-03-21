Governor approves limits on attack dog use in prisons

Jaeon Chavis is one of more than 270 Virginia prisoners who have been bitten by dogs behind bars over the past six years. The attack occurred after Chavis tried to call his daughter on her birthday. The phone at Red Onion Correctional Center wasn’t working, and Chavis says the officer on duty refused to call anyone for help. Chavis was frustrated and slammed the receiver down, prompting the guard to call for help. Three officers tried to take Chavis out of his pod, but the prisoner feared for his life.

“I’m not letting y’all kill me up here. I know y’all are just going to beat me if I leave this pod at nighttime like this.”

Then officers called for a canine unit, knocked him to the ground, put handcuffs on him, and released the dog.

"The canines are coming in, foaming from the mouth." (He sighs deeply)

One of the dogs bit him multiple times on his leg, inflicting injuries so serious that Chavis was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Today he’s searching for a lawyer to help him sue the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s governor has signed a bill that would preclude use of attack dogs in situations like this and in juvenile detention centers. Canines would still be used for detection of drugs and other contraband and – with a warden’s permission – could be used if three or more inmates are involved in a fight.