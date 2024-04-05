Youngkin’s lab school project faces Dem-led budget cuts

Among Governor Glenn Youngkin’s education reforms was the development of a lab school program, linking colleges with local school systems to innovate new education models. But as Democrats seek raises and increased resources for the rest of the state’s public schools, they’re looking to defund that experiment in education.

James Madison University’s lab school program is one of six programs approved so far. Bryan Zugelder is part of JMU’s School of Education. He said the program was deeply connected with local business leaders, professors, Blue Ridge Community College and Rockingham County Public schools to create a unique educational experience for students.

“Rather than hear about science, they’ll be doing science while also learning what it means to be a good reader, a writer, a good speaker,” Zugelder said.

It’s all part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s effort to expand education options in the state, and it was started with about $100 million in the state’s 2022 budget.

In a post on X after the recent approval of more lab school programs, Youngkin praised the programs for serving thousands of students and “harnessing innovation to meet the specific needs of the community and families.”

But Democrats, who now control the legislature, want to increase public education funding for established K-12 schools. Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul is the chair of the House Education Committee. He told Radio IQ there’s still about $15 million in the remaining budget for Youngkin’s lab school programs, but the rest of the funds, already allocated in their new proposed budget, should be spent elsewhere.

“We need to do things like give teachers raises and unfortunately there wasn’t enough in his introduced budget to help teachers and other public servants to keep up with the growing cost of living,” Rasoul told Radio IQ.

The big budget showdown is set to start Monday, when Youngkin is expected to release his proposed amendments to the legislature’s spending plan.

