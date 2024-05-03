Montgomery County Public Schools launch new gun safety initiative

Following the deaths of two teenagers last fall in Blacksburg, the Montgomery County School Board voted to begin a new gun safety initiative. The effort is based on a national program, called Be SMART, focused on educating students about gun safety, and urging parents to secure their guns.

“Our school board asked me to do some research and we did and it seems like a great idea,” said superintendent Bernie Bragen.

Four other school divisions across Virginia have also adopted the program, according to the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. They include Fairfax County School District, Albemarle County Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, and Charlottesville City Schools.

Last November, two high school students in Blacksburg were found dead in a parking garage off school grounds. Both were killed by gunshot wounds.

Bragen said he's not sure if the tragedy directly led to their school board's decision to launch the new gun safety initiative, but it's possible they're connected.

“I would never look to infringe upon anybody’s right to own firearms, it’s guaranteed in our constitution,” Bragen commented. “But I think we do have a responsibility if you do own a firearm to make sure it’s safely secured.”

Bragen said they’ve been in conversations with local law enforcement around the issue of gun safety. “And they were 100 percent on board in helping us to get that word out about proper and safe gun storage and gun safety,” Bragen said.

The school division and police have locks available for anyone in the community to secure guns. Bragen said they will hang posters at schools that have information for students about gun safety. They’re also distributing digital and print materials to students and parents. The Be Smart program recommends that guns be securely locked, away from where children can find them, and that ammunition be locked in a separate location.

“Especially when children are involved, make sure your guns are secured safely and there’s a process and a procedure to do that,” Bragen said.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

