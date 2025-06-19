Juneteenth event honors 226 people who were enslaved at Smithfield plantation

June 19th marks Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Historic Smithfield in Blacksburg honored Juneteenth by reading aloud the names of those who were enslaved at the plantation.

Representatives from local branches of the NAACP, and other community members, read aloud the names of 226 people known to have been enslaved at Smithfield, many of whom do not have a recorded last name.

The ceremony took place beside the remnants of the giant Merry Tree, a landmark oak tree that was a gathering place for enslaved people at this plantation. The crowd was solemn as small pieces of paper with each name was attached to the bark of the Merry Tree.

“And we should not forget, we should not forget them, and their families and their contributions,” said Deborah Travis, President of the Montgomery, Radford, Floyd branch of the NAACP.

“Today is a time for us to reflect on history,” Travis said. “The NAACP believes in preserving history, not banning books, and fighting for what is right. So we affirm our shared commitment to belonging, to coming together, and continuing to strive for our freedoms.”

Peggy Preston Fanney, a descendant of the plantation’s owner, also spoke at the event.

“I am a direct descendant of William Preston, whose wealth and success was dependent on those who were enslaved here,” said Fanney. “I was shocked to learn this in 1987 while researching a my Preston roots for a paper that I presented at Norfolk State University.”

She read the words of Desmond Tutu, a human rights advocate and bishop from South Africa. “‘My humanity is bound up in yours. For we can only be human together.’”



