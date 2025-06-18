Event encourages consumers to Rethink, Reuse, and Repair

Have you ever done that calculation and decided something’s probably going to cost you more to fix than to replace? Well, that might be true. But what happens then to the item you’re tossing out? That’s the idea behind the Rethink, Reuse, and Repair Fair.

Courtney Plaster, Clean Valley Council Executive Director, says the concept is simple: “Giving your old stuff a new purpose.”

The event will connect attendees to people and businesses who specialize in repairing and reusing objects.

Plaster says people should consider, “Extending the lifespans in order to keep items out of the landfill. Do everything that you can to reuse, repurpose and rethink before you get to recycling.”

Clean Valley Council / CVC Website This is the second annual Rethink, Reuse, Repair Fair presented by Roanoke's Clean Valley Council.

There are folks out there who can fix things. And Plaster says there’s a lot to be said for tinkerers, “There used to be a lot more tinkerers out there. They’re still there and we’ve found them and put them all in one place.”

She says it might be a little more inconvenient or expensive to repair, but we need to make the effort, “It’s worth the extra steps because you’re doing something that’s going to ultimately make you feel good about your reduction of carbon footprint here on this earth.”

The fair also offers workshops and demonstrations to teach visitors how to repair and upcycle things on their own. It runs from 10 to 3 this Saturday at Roanoke’s Wasena Park.

