Jewish students at VT have mixed feelings surrounding recent protests, and war in Gaza

Student protests over the war in Gaza are highlighting some of the complex emotions around the conflict in the Middle East and religious freedom. Radio IQ spoke with two Jewish students at Virginia Tech who take opposing views over the protests, and the war oversees.

Jack Leff is one of 53 Virginia Tech students who was arrested at a recent pro-Palestinian protest at Virginia Tech. He’s also one of several protestors who are Jewish.

“I felt that it was my religious obligation,” Leff said. He explained that he joined the protest because he opposes Israel’s military reaction to the Oct. 7th Hamas attack. He said he doesn’t support Hamas, but points to how many more Palestinians have died in the war, compared with Israelis.

“One of the highest values in Judaism is the preservation of life,” Leff said.

Leff has been concerned for years about Virginia Tech’s possible connections to companies that fuel the Israeli military, and has been part of a group asking the University to divest from these companies. He said the media often neglects to report that Jewish people are participating in the encampment movement and are pushing for a ceasefire in the war.

Leff said he sympathizes with Jewish students who say they’ve felt threatened on campus, but didn’t see any incidents himself of anti-Semetism at the protest.

One student who says she did feel worried the pro-Palestinian protesters might attack her is Noa Benitah, president of a Jewish student organization, Hokies for Israel. She was part of the crowd watching as police arrested protestors on April 28.

courtesy photo Noa Benita with a shirt that reads "Hokies for Israel" and wearing a necklace with the map of Israel and the Star of David in the center. The yellow pin is in remembrance of Israelis who are being held as hostages by Hamas.

“I have a necklace of the map of Israel and a Star of David in the middle,” Benitah said. “I was worried that someone would see that and immediately yell at me or physically assault me, which thankfully was not the case.”

Benitah said she believes there’s been a rise in anti-Semetism on campus since last October. She’s among a group of Jewish students who have met with president Timothy Sands and Attorney General Jason Miyares in recent weeks to express these concerns.

She said while she supports the Israeli military, she is sad to see so much loss of civilian life on both sides of the war. “Unfortunately, we’re in a war. I do not disagree with Israel because they were attacked violently, and they’re just defending themselves at this point," Benitah said.