What's the environmental footprint of sparkly, snazzy glitter?

As graduation and prom season is upon us, glitter may be part of how many of us celebrate. Have you ever wondered where glitter comes from, and what happens to it after celebrations wrap up?

Glitter was first invented in the 1930s when a machinist cut tiny fragments of plastic and noticed how much they sparkled in the light.

“Glitter is beautiful. Glitter is pretty,” said Beija Gore, a graduate student at Virginia Tech. “Who doesn’t love glitter?”

Gore is working in a lab that explores microplastics. She said because glitter is a microplastic, it accumulates in our bodies, and in the environment.

If you come across a smattering of glitter on the sidewalk imagine that most of it ends up in the water and air. Studies have shown that microplastics remain in the environment for years, and harm fish and other marine animals. They could also do damage to other animals, including humans, said Gore.

“Before I started microplastic research, I absolutely used it for graduation photos,” Gore said. “Now I just try to steer away from it.”

Glitter is made from a polymer called Polyethylene terephthalate, also known as PET.

Some environmentalists have suggested banning glitter, and other microplastics. Gore doesn’t take that view.

“My goal is to educate others on the environmental consequences that glitter can pose,” Gore said.

If you must use glitter, Gore advised, use it sparingly. Try to remove it from your car and home because we can inhale the dust when we breathe. And try not to leave glitter on the ground outdoors where it can easily get into the water.