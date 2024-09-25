As Hurricane Helene approaches the Gulf Coast, Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia

With Hurricane Helene bearing down on the Gulf Coast, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency here in Virginia.

Impacts from Helene are expected in the Commonwealth on Friday, especially in Southwest and Southside Virginia where several inches of rain has already fallen over the past few days.

The emergency declaration allows the state to mobilize resources for response and recovery efforts, should they be needed.

Here is the complete announcement:

RICHMOND, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Helene later this week. While the current track takes the center of the storm west of Virginia, National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts indicate that the western portions of the state could experience significant rainfall and flooding Friday into Saturday, combined with pre-cursor rainfall events predicted in the next few days.

“Even though the largest impacts of Helene are predicted to the south and west of us, we cannot ignore the fact that we have had significant flooding events arise from pre-cursory rain events and outer bands from tropical systems that drop locally heavy rainfall leading to flooding, especially in our southwestern region,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is critical that we remain vigilant, understanding that tracks and impacts can shift. As high winds and heavy rains are predicted for parts of Virginia, we urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials.”

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. The Virginia Emergency Support Team stands ready to support affected localities and is actively monitoring the situation to coordinate resources and information. Virginians can also take several steps to be ready, please refer to the below for helpful planning tips.

Recommendations for Virginians

Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan.

Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.

Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on X and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.

The full text of Executive Order 37 is available here.