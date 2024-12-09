© 2024
Famed poet and Virginia Tech professor Nikki Giovanni dies at age 81

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:19 PM EST
Nikki Giovanni is known around the world for her writing and activism, and she recently retired from teaching at Virginia Tech after 35 years.
Roxy Todd
/
Radio IQ
Nikki Giovanni is known around the world for her writing and activism. She retired from teaching at Virginia Tech after 35 years.

Famed poet and retired Virginia Tech professor Nikki Giovanni died Monday. Giovanni was 81 years old.

Nikki Giovanni was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1943. Giovanni graduated from Fisk University. She was a prominent figure in the Black Arts and Civil Rights Movements. She inspired generations of students, artists, activists and scholars. Her works were known around the world and delved into social issues, race and gender.

Giovanni joined the faculty at Virginia Tech in 1987. She retired from the English department in 2022.

A statement from her family said she died peacefully with her life-long partner Virginia Fowler by her side.

"We will forever be grateful for the unconditional time she gave to us, to all her literary children across the writerly world,” fellow poet and family friend Kwame Alexander said in the statement.
David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
See stories by David Seidel
