Richmond water woes force General Assembly to delay most work until Monday

The water problems plaguing the Richmond area will force the General Assembly to delay most of its work until next week.

In a message Tuesday evening, House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott said the House will gavel into session Wednesday at Noon for a brief, initial session. It will then adjourn until Monday morning. The state Senate will do the same.

The state capitol, legislative office buildings and many other state offices have been closed due to low or no water pressure. Not only were restrooms and drinking fountains inoperable, but the fire suppression system in one legislative office building was also impacted.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was scheduled to address the legislature Wednesday afternoon to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That's now been postponed to Monday morning.