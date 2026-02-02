Virginia House debates noncompete ban for some doctors

Virginia’s House of Delegates is considering an effort to limit the use of non-compete employment contracts for medical professionals. There’s uncertainty on new limits, but a desire for improved healthcare access coming from both sides of the aisle.

“By forcing nurses and doctors and other healthcare professionals to stay in their preexisting hospital systems we’re preventing growth that could lower costs and create better care,” said Democratic House Majority Leader Charniele Herring presenting at Thursday's House Labor subcommittee.

She proposed what she called a solution to this problem: an end to noncompete agreements.

But the bill was amended via unanimous vote the moment it landed in committee, no longer applying to some specific fields and explicitly not applying to those making more than $500,000 a year. That salary requirement was added to consider large investments in research and development which carry with it increased funding demands and higher stakes.

New River Valley Republican Delegate Jason Ballard said the list of specific fields matters in rural districts with limited healthcare access like his.

“We have a hard time recruiting and retaining physicians so I’m a little on both sides of this. I do appreciate the amendment," Ballard told the committee. "I’m gonna vote no now, and I’m gonna think about it.”

But Fairfax area Democrat Delegate Dan Helmer said he was now reconsidering the amended limits.

“These are incredibly important opportunities for the movement of labor to support healthcare and most of the institutions we’re talking about are nonprofit institutions focused on health," Helmer said. "I’m not sure if it's the right place for us to have non-competes, even in the R&D space.”

The bill passed out of committee and more amendments are likely in the future.

