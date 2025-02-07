Bookstore encourages eco-consciousness, self-exploration, and artistic play

“I’m calling it a hybrid secondhand bookshop and creative re-use center”, says Kathryn Ecsedy, owner of Dragon Bite Books and Crafts.

She adds, “Eco-consciousness and just being aware of what we consume is going to be the main mission.”

Kathryn Ecsedy / Dragon Bite Books & Crafts Facebook Page Skeins of yarns and crafting materials await creative crafters.

Yes, there are secondhand books, but Ecsedy is also gathering neglected and leftover arts and crafts supplies.

Ecsedy says many of us have items around the house that can still prove useful, “Those things that are sitting neglected in your closet. Either somebody bought you a kit that they thought you would really enjoy, and you haven’t opened yet. Or you had a project, and you had to buy some supplies that you weren’t going to use or had leftovers at the end.”

Kathryn Ecsedy / Dragon Bite Books & Crafts Facebook Page Inclusivity is another major theme of Dragon Bite Books & Crafts.

Housed in a former log cabin showroom, each corner of the shop has treasures waiting for discovery and new life in the hands of a creative crafter. It will host classes and workshops as well as provide space for local authors and artisans.

Ecsedy also wants to make her shop an outlet for creators, “Upcycled crafts particularly. People who are taking waste products and making something new.

Ecsedy hopes the shop will become a community gathering spot that will spread the philosophy of sustainability.

Ecsedy explains it's a mindset, “If I buy here locally and you buy here locally, we’re cutting down on fossil fuels. We’re cutting down on whatever waste is made through production. Fewer trees chopped down if you’re buying secondhand books. So, it’s definitely an emphasis on a being good caretaker of the planet.”

