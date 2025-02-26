More sunlight, later sunsets (finally) coming to Virginia

Spring has nearly sprung across the Commonwealth. This week the sun will start setting after 6:00 pm for the first time in months, and after a cold, dark winter for many, you can’t blame Virginians for being excited to feel the sunshine upon their faces.

Among them is VCU medical student Caelam.

“I’m excited to get back outdoors and not worry about what coat I have to wear,” he told me on one of his first outside walks of the year.

Meanwhile Chesterfield resident Vicki plans to get back in her garden. Adding to winter woes, deer have eaten her Hostas down to the roots. She’s going to replant those and sprinkle in some Azaleas too. You’ll notice those are both perennials, but she’s got love for the shorter living annuals, “because you get that immediate gratification."

"Perennials, they die out and then you’re waiting and waiting,” she said.

Richmond resident Julia says she’ll try and garden but has less of a green thumb. Still, she has advice for those ready to venture back outside.

“Make sure to take your allergy medicine, drink some water and just get some vitamin D and have fun,” she said on a walk with colleagues.

The change of seasons can also mean good news for local businesses. Russ Sirois recently opened a restaurant called Brickfire a few blocks from the capitol.

“This winter being as rough a winter as it has been, people are tired of sitting inside," he told me, sitting on a bench near the capitol. "I hope they will come outside, they’re gonna see what there is to offer.”

Meanwhile this humble reporter will be refilling his above ground pool as soon as the weather allows.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.