An oasis for those dealing with neurological disease

It’s Wednesday in the Rockfish Valley, and 11 men have gathered at the Presbyterian Church along with a dozen wives and volunteers. They’ve finished a breakfast of blueberry pancakes – putting everyone in the mood for today’s talk on how maple syrup is made, and then it’s time for exercise, announced by program director Barbara Shefelton.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Joy Rayman teaches belly dancing at the Nelson Enrichment Club.

“We are all going to have our very first lesson in belly dancing," she says, quickly adding: " No one is going to show their bellies.”

The men, wide eyed, smile and attempt the moves suggested by Joy Rayman, a lively brunette who’s taught belly dancing and performed for years.

“Twist, twist, and the trick with this is to keep your upper body where it is. The move looks more interesting if it’s only coming from your hips,” she explains.

“It’s just movement that you can do on your own, and if you’re feeling blue it makes you feel good.”

On other days, the group will do Tai Chi, led by Hiromi Johnson.

“Bring your hands in front of your chest, turn your spine and bring back," she tells the group.

As the men practice their moves they join Johnson – counting in Japanese.

“San, she, go, roc, hiche, hache, ku, ju. Great job!”

A long-time practitioner of Tai Chi, she says it’s good for the body and the mind.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Hiromi Johnson offers lessons in Tai Chi and Japanese at the Nelson Enrichment Club.

“You know tai chi is fun! If you have a smile on your face, it relates to your internal organs too, and the internal organs are happy!”

“One, two, ready, go!”

There are musical performances and a chance to make some music themselves.

“Because one thing that we know is you retain your music memory probably better than any memory that you might possess.”

Gordon Walker, who ran the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, founded the club.

“Stimulation does help people with dementia stay more active and kind of slow down the progressive nature of the disease,” he says.

The club also gives spouses like Holly Neavear a much-needed break.

“This gives me a chance to have some time to myself. Sometimes I go for an appointment, do paperwork, go out with my girlfriends, I’ll take a nap.”

And, she says, her husband Bob – a retired college professor – welcomes the experience.

“It’s been a marvelous chance for him to get out and socialize and do activities, whereas at home it’s kind of boring.”

For Brad Carmines, a retired physician, the Nelson Enrichment Club has afforded a chance to make new friends.

“It’s a great feeling when you come in that front door and you’re accepted for who you are. None of us is perfect. We all recognize that, and we share our shortcomings, and above all we keep a sense of humor.”

The program, offered twice a week, is open to men and women who pay $40 a day, and the group gets funding through grants and donations. Founder Gordon Walker says he’s had requests to set up similar programs in the Valley and Fluvanna County.