Lawmakers approve women's health bill

Some women assume monthly pain and heavy bleeding are just facts of life, but experts say two fairly common disorders might be making matters much worse for 10-20% of females during their reproductive years. Amy Nelson Is a doctor at Virginia Commonwealth University and an advocate for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“A lot of women have been dealing with heavy, long cycles for their whole life and just assume that that is normal, and so some education around what we would consider normal," she explains. "What would be something that we’d recommend treatment for – I think this bill is going to help address that.”

The measure calls on Virginia’s Department of Health to produce educational materials and webinars about polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS, endometriosis and other painful conditions.

“I think honestly primary care will be one of the big things that they try to hit with this, since a lot of people go to primary care for other things," Nelson say. "This could be something that primary care providers would be able to screen for and refer as needed.”

Because the Department of Health already has a website and staff, officials estimated the cost to launch this educational program would be minimal and could save money.

“It definitely adds up in terms of healthcare costs and lost time from work," she concludes.

The measure is now on the governor’s desk—awaiting a signature.