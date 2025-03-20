Charlottesville activists demand a town hall with their congressman

The Fifth Congressional District strongly favors Republicans, so it’s no surprise that Congressman John McGuire has not been meeting with Democratic-leaning constituents in Charlottesville. Instead, he hosted a tele-town hall in which selected callers were allowed to ask questions by phone.

Kristin Szakos with Indivisible Charlottesville says that’s not good enough.

Bob Gibson / Indivisible Charlottesville A constituent of Congressman John McGuire protests his failure to meet with the voters.

"This is not to do voters a favor," she explains. "It’s part of their job as our elected representatives."

Her group sent invitations to McGuire’s offices in D.C. and Lynchburg, noting that there are things voters want to know.

"They’d like to ask him about the programs that have been cut by President Trump and his unelected billionaire funder Elon Musk, because these cuts are already having a devastating effect on our citizens and our local economy."

She noted money for research at UVA, government contracts with local businesses and farmers, school funding and assistance to the International Rescue Committee had all been cut, and noted with dismay that the Congressman did not acknowledge the group’s invitation to meet.