UVA releases redacted reports into deadly 2022 shooting

The University of Virginia has released reports from two independent investigations related to a deadly 2022 shooting on campus.

Much of the detail about the shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. and his interactions with the victims and the university are redacted, however, due to federal student privacy laws.

The law firms that conducted the reviews note that it was not their responsibility to determine a motive for the shooting. Instead, they were charged with reviewing university policies and actions before, during and after the incident, and with making recommendations for improvement.

The investigators concluded that the concerns about the shooter presented to a university Threat Assessment Team before the shooting “would not have put a reasonable person on notice that [the assailant] would commit the types of acts for which he is now criminally charged.”

Last November, Jones pleaded guilty to the murders of Lavell Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Jones will be sentenced later this year.

The reports also outline numerous recommendations to improve policies and procedures at UVA, especially those related to weapons concerns, student discipline and student mental health resources. The law firms and the university say many of these changes have already been made.

Read the full reports and university statements here.

