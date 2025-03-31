Urban Reblokd offers potential solution to plastics waste problem

Joseph Brozovsky, President of Urban Reblokd states the problem, “Out of all the goods that everybody tries to recycle in good faith, there’s still two-hundred fifty tons a month that has to get trucked to the landfill. And that’s just for our city alone. That’s just for the “ones" and "twos”."

Right now, it’s a small recycling operation – but Brozovsky’s plan to address the overwhelming plastic waste problem could be game-changing.

Craig Wright The pulverized plastics and sample block of end product.

“We are working on a machine and a process to turn it into building material”, says Brozovsky.

In a nutshell, his machine utilizes a special process involving steam and compression.

Brozovsky briefly describes how it works, “It is a heating and pressing to where we’re not actually melting the plastics. Because that is obviously a big issue. And with the steam it gets it hot enough where just the edges are a little bit malleable and then, through the pressure, it compresses it to where when it cools, it connects.”

Urban Reblok'd / Urban Reblok'd website The plastics can be molded in building materials such as 2x4s, sheeting, cinderblocks, and railroad ties.

Waste plastics go in, and useful, reusable products come out.

Brozovsky lists a few of the possibilities, “Everything from cinderblocks, to two-by-fours, to four-by-eight sheeting, even to railroad ties.”

The plan is promising, but Brozovsky will need help to implement his machine and business on a larger scale.

Brozovsky is enthusiastically optimist, “We need just a little bit of funding to be able to get things going. So, we’re looking for a partner to step up and join in this venture.”

His motivation has led to taking action that could benefit the entire planet. “I’m just one man that’s trying to make a little bit of a difference”, states Brozovsky humbly.

The next big idea has to come from somewhere – why not from his operation?

You can learn more about Urban Reblokd here.

